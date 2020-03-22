Emergency crews called to north-east town

Crews were called to a building on fire at a north-east town.

Reports of a blaze on Ladysbridge Drive in Banff were made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at around 5.15pm last night.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 5.15pm last night to a building fire on Ladysbridge Drive.

“We sent four appliances to the scene. There were no injuries.

“We got the stop message back at 6.38pm.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the fire service was also called out to a wheelie bin on fire in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 20.17pm on Newton Road in Aberdeen.

The spokeswoman added that one appliance was sent, and the stop message was received shortly after, at 8.31pm.