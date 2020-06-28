Emergency crews called to north-east bonfire

Emergency crews have been called out to a bonfire in the north-east.
Firefighters were sent to the scene of a bonfire in an open area near the A90 in Muchalls just after 5pm.
A spokesman said: “We received a call regarding a fire in the open at 5.01pm.
“We mobilised one appliance from Stonehaven which arrived at 5.19pm.
“The stop message came back at 5.23pm.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe