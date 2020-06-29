Emergency crews called after one-vehicle crash near north-east town

A car has crashed near a north-east town this morning.

Emergency services were called following reports of a one-vehicle crash on the B993, near Inverurie, shortly after 7.30am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed one appliance from Inverurie had been sent to the scene, however no equipment was being used.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.35am we were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the B993 between Kemnay and Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended, no one was injured in the crash.

“The vehicle will be uplifted in due course.”