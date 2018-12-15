Emergency crews battle ‘significant’ blaze at north-east farm building

Firefighters tackled a “significant” blaze at a north-east farm.

Emergency crews were alerted to a fire at Little Burns, Glenkindie, near Alford, at 1.27pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are tackling a significant fire in Alford.

“We’ve had multiple calls to that.

“It was a farm building on fire.

“We’ve got two appliances there then another two on the way. They’re from Alford, Aboyne, Huntly and Ballater.”

She added nobody was injured in the fire and that the building contained machinery and no animals.

The stop message came back at 3.33pm, however firefighters remained at the scene.