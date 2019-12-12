Show Links
Emergency closure in north-east after part of road collapses

by Callum Main
12/12/2019, 4:01 pm
A road in the north-east has been shut today after part of it collapsed.

The stretch, between Grantonhill to Shank Road, near Aberrchirder, will be shut for three weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team confirmed diversions for motorists were in place following the collapse of the road.

A statement on social media said: “Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but there will be no access for vehicular traffic.

“Diversion will be marked.”

