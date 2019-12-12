Emergency closure in north-east after part of road collapses

A road in the north-east has been shut today after part of it collapsed.

The stretch, between Grantonhill to Shank Road, near Aberrchirder, will be shut for three weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team confirmed diversions for motorists were in place following the collapse of the road.

The C66L Grantonhill to Shank Road will be closed from today, 12 December 2019 for 3 weeks as an emergency due to a collapse of the road. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but there will be no access for vehicular traffic. Diversion will be marked. @Aberdeenshire #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/b0wX4qmiUF — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 12, 2019

A statement on social media said: “Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but there will be no access for vehicular traffic.

“Diversion will be marked.”