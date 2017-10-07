Emergency aid group hoping to scoop up share of £15,000 in CommunitEE Chest

A voluntary response team is hoping to secure some money from the CommunitEE Chest to help purchase equipment to support their community.

The Ellon First Responders group – which goes to emergencies when an ambulance is delayed – are out to get some cash to go towards equipment and uniform costs.

The organisation has been called out to emergencies including cardiac arrests, people with chest pains and breathing problems, as well as medical collapses like strokes, diabetes and epilepsy.

The team of 20 volunteers has been in operation for only six months, but already has attended more than 40 incidents in Ellon and the surrounding area, a community of more than 12,000 people.

Cheryl Jones, who started the group, said: “At the moment people don’t understand that we’re volunteers and that we’re completely self-funded.

“There’s quite a number of things we would do with the money. We’re trying to get everyone uniforms and there’s a lot of ongoing costs.

“We only have one defibrillator as they cost £2,000. We have the people but we don’t have the equipment for everybody.

“We have about 13 of the uniforms at the moment, and we’d like safety boots for them and proper trousers, giving them the right uniform for the job.

“It’s quite expensive, so it’s more a continuous job.

“As it’s medical equipment, it gets worn out and needs replaced.”

The groups with the most tokens in each category will walk away with a cash amount between £500 and £5,000 depending on how many members are in the group.

Groups with 30 members or less have the chance to get £500, groups with between 31 and 60 members could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with the chance of bagging themselves £5,000.