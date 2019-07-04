Emergency Aberdeen roadworks set to end tomorrow

Emergency roadworks on an Aberdeen street should be completed tomorrow.

A section of Great Western Road, at its junction with Ashley Road, closed on Tuesday for gas repairs.

The work was expected to take several days, however, SGN confirmed that they will run until tomorrow.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes while the work is ongoing.

An SGN spokesman said: “We’re upgrading our network in Great Western Road, Aberdeen, to improve the gas pressure in the area.

“A lane closure is in place on Great Western Road, near its junction with Ashley Road, to allow our engineers to work safely.

“All going well, we hope to complete our upgrade and restore the road surface on Friday July 5.”

Councillor Martin Greig said: “This safety problem needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“Hopefully the repairs will be done without delay so that disruption is kept to a minimum.”