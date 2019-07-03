Emergency Aberdeen roadworks set to be complete by Friday

Emergency roadworks on an Aberdeen street are expected to be complete by Friday.

A section of Great Western Road, at its junction with Ashley Road, closed yesterday for gas repairs.

The work was expected to take several days, however, SGN today confirmed they will run until July 5.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.

A SGN spokesman said: “We’re upgrading our network in Great Western Road, Aberdeen, to improve the gas pressure in the area.

“A lane closure is in place on Great Western Road, near its junction with Ashley Road, to allow our engineers to work safely.

All going well, we hope to complete our upgrade and restore the road surface on Friday 5 July.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter