Emeli Sande’s search for Scotland’s best buskers to air on BBC Scotland tonight

The first episode of Emeli Sande’s new series focusing on Scotland’s best buskers will air tonight.

The singer, who grew up in Alford, began her search earlier this year.

The four-part series, called Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony, is due to be shown on BBC Scotland at 10pm tonight.

In it, she travels around Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow to find musicians, as well as sharing her own story.

During her visit to Aberdeen she watched 21-year-old Finn Henderson-Palmer perform in the city centre.

Speaking at an exclusive preview event earlier this month, Emeli said: “I’m so proud of this programme and the way it celebrates music in all its forms, be it pop or classical, performed for a few people on the street or for hundreds in a packed auditorium.

“I knew there was a huge wealth of talent in Scotland when I started my search but I was still overwhelmed at just how fantastic the performers turned out to be.”