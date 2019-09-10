Emeli Sande’s search for Scotland’s best buskers premieres at Aberdeen theatre

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sande returned to the north-east to premiere her new TV series.

The singer, who grew up in Alford, has been searching for Scotland’s best buskers, and was joined at the Lemon Tree by some of Aberdeen’s street musicians who she’d met on her travels.

She was also joined by her parents Joel and Diane and sister Lucy.

The four-part series, called Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony, is due to be shown on BBC Scotland from September 19.

In it, she travels around Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow to find musicians, as well as sharing her own story.

Emeli said: “I’m so proud of this programme and the way it celebrates music in all its forms, be it pop or classical, performed for a few people on the street or for hundreds in a packed auditorium. I knew there was a huge wealth of talent in Scotland when I started my search but I was still overwhelmed at just how fantastic the performers turned out to be.

“It’s been a privilege to work with each and every one of them and I hope the audience at home enjoys our Street Symphony as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

The final six acts selected on the show get expert voice tuition from top vocal coach Yvie Burnett and have their compositions orchestrated by renowned composer John Logan.

They also go on to perform a song of their own and a duet with Emeli in a concert at Glasgow’s City Halls with the full BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Executive producer David Staite said: “Street Symphony explores the stories behind the musicians we see on our streets every day and looks at how their raw, pared-back performances can be escalated to something spine-tingling.

“Over the course of the programmes, we also invite Emeli to recall her own musical story, to look back over her early years growing up in Alford and at her time as a student at Glasgow University.”