Emeli Sande to judge Aberdeen charity’s talent competition

An Aberdeen-based charity has revealed that a celebrity judge will take part in its talent competition.

AberNecessities has announced that Emeli Sande will be the celebrity judge for its Aberdreams Got Talent competition.

The charity, which aims to provide underprivileged families in the north-east with the essential items they need to survive, such as nappies and toiletries, are running the digital competition to raise vital funds to help support vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested are asked to donate £3 to the charity and enter a video of them showing off their talent, whether it be singing, dancing or a special skill, for the chance to win a £100 John Lewis Voucher as well as a shoutout on the AberNecessities Facebook page.

Emeli Sande, who moved to Aberdeenshire aged 4, has released a video that has been shared on the AberNecessities Facebook page.

It shows her endorsing the charity and encouraging everyone across the north-east to join in the fun and submit a video of their talent.

Run by mother and daughter Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn, AberNecessities has been working hard during the lockdown to maintain supplies of critical items, as well as distribute them to families and children in need.

The team is running a skeleton crew to try and keep their services operational.

Michelle said: “The lockdown has given us a lot of challenges and we’ve had to adapt to how we provide the same level of support to our society’s most vulnerable.

“With Emeli Sandé’s help, we’re hoping we can raise more funds, which can go directly to supporting the most vulnerable in our community.

“Her support means a lot to us and we are so grateful for her involvement in this.”

Danielle added: “We’re so excited to have a superstar like Emeli Sandé join in with our Aberdreams Got Talent competition.

“We can’t wait to see what amazing talents people dazzle us with when they submit their entries. It’s for a fantastic cause, and everyone that enters will be helping support the Aberdeen community.”

Submissions for the Aberdreams Got Talent competition open on Monday and close at midnight on May 28.

Once all the videos have been submitted, the top three videos will be chosen, with the winner announced on Sunday May 31 by Emeli Sande herself.

For more information go to the AberNecessities JustGiving page