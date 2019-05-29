Video: Emeli Sande kicks off talent search in Aberdeen

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sande took to Aberdeen’s streets in the search for five outstanding street performers as part of new TV series.

The Alford star was seen walking through the city centre and chatting to local buskers as part of BBC Scotland series Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony.

She is looking for five street performers to join her with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra next month.

In the running is Finn Henderson-Palmer, a Aberdeen resident who sang his take on Jeff Buckley’s Hallelujah and Ben E. King’s Stand By Me.

The 21-year-old performed to Emeli Sande and a gathering crowd on St Nicholas Square

Finn said the experience was “surreal” and was “very nervous” to be singing for her.

He added: “I’m amazed. It’s an honour to meet her. It’s just a cool experience all and all.”

The star, whose third album, Real Life, releases on June 21, will take her search to Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Emeli said: “I think this series is going to really celebrate the beauty and diversity of music, in all its forms, from a singer on the street to a classically-trained instrumentalist.

“I’ve only just started my search and I’m already blown away by the level of talent that’s out there.

“Music can bring great hope and it can encourage confidence, but above all the most important thing I’m looking for is authenticity – it’s got to be real.

“I think Street Symphony will encapsulate all these qualities and show how truly inspirational music can be.”