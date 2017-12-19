Emeli Sande backs teens’ single for Grenfell Tower victim

One of the North-east’s most famous musicians has backed a charity cover of one of her songs in memory of a Grenfell Tower victim.

Teenagers Yousra Cherbika and Johara Menacer, both aged 13, have used the music from Alford singer Emeli Sande’s hit Read All About It for a song called Why Did You Have to Die?

Their best friend, Firdaws Hashim, 12, was killed in the London disaster, which claimed 71 lives in June.

They wrote the lyrics with the encouragement of the Grenfell Voices charity project, which recommended putting their feelings to music.

But while they have still to get permission from record company bosses to release the song, Emeli has already given her backing to the pair.

She said: “I love the song that Yousra and Johara have written and admire their bravery in expressing so many difficult emotions through music.

“I would have loved to have met Firdaws. She was such a ­beautiful spirit and the rendition of Read All About It was extremely touching and heartfelt.

“I hope that the girls’ song will inspire others to use their voice in the fight for justice for the victims of Grenfell.”

The teens recorded and filmed an emotional music video in the area near the tower.