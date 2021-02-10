Show Links
News / Local

Plans lodged for £21 million food and drink hub in Aberdeen

by Emma Morrice
10/02/2021, 8:00 am
© Opportunity North EastAn artists impression of what the SeedPod will look like from the outside.
An artists impression of what the SeedPod will look like from the outside.

Plans to create a £21m development hub in Aberdeen to grow the food and drink sector have been lodged with the local authority.

Led by Opportunity North East (ONE), SeedPod aims to put the north-east’s manufacturing and processing businesses at the forefront of innovation, productivity and sustainability.

It is hoped it will increase high-value exports and create new jobs, as well as play a key role in green economic recovery and help businesses deliver on net-zero goals.

