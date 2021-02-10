Plans lodged for £21 million food and drink hub in Aberdeen

Plans to create a £21m development hub in Aberdeen to grow the food and drink sector have been lodged with the local authority.

Led by Opportunity North East (ONE), SeedPod aims to put the north-east’s manufacturing and processing businesses at the forefront of innovation, productivity and sustainability.

It is hoped it will increase high-value exports and create new jobs, as well as play a key role in green economic recovery and help businesses deliver on net-zero goals.