North-east tourism sector reopens under latest easing of lockdown restrictions

The majority of the north-east tourism sector can begin to open up again today after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

As part of Phase 3 of Scotland’s lockdown route map, guests can now stay in hotels, on campsites and visit tourist attractions across the country as the transmission of coronavirus continues to be suppressed.

Cafes, restaurants and bars can also begin accepting customers indoors from today as well as museums, galleries, monuments, libraries and cinemas.

The owner of one city restaurant said customers would see changes when they visited the popular eatery on Alford Lane.

DaVinci Italian restaurant owner Elena Ionascu said: “We reopen again today and it looks like we’re going to be pretty busy this week.

“It will be different than usual because the restaurant will only be about 50% of the normal capacity.

“We’re offering the normal menu but there won’t be printed copies. Customers will have to order online at their table and they will have a QR code to scan to see the menu.

“It’s been very tough for us because we are a small, independent business. It’s harder for us than the big chains.”

She said the restaurant had applied to take part in the new UK Government scheme which is paying 50% of diners bills throughout August to help boost business in the sector.

Elena added: “We’ve opted in to the government’s 50% discount and we will be advertising that soon.”

Other restaurant owners have been busy changing the interiors of their businesses before reopening.

The Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Gourdon will open its doors on July 17, after operating a click and collect system during the last few months.

Owner Ewen Lovie said: “The restaurant was given a makeover whilst we were closed and we are excited to show off its new look.

“The safety of staff and customers is of utmost importance to us, so to comply with Scottish Government guidelines we have reduced the number of tables and reservations are preferred.

“We will be taking contact details as part of the Test and Trace scheme and we are only accepting card or contactless payments.”

Hotel staff across the north-east have also been working hard to make sure they can open up again today.

Alison Christie, Aberdeen area general manager of Jurys Inn, said the team had been working closely with environmental health staff and making sure all guidance issued by the World Health Organisation was adhered to.

She said: “We are looking forward to re-opening and welcoming guests back to Jurys Inn Aberdeen.

“We are committed to making sure our guests have both a safe and happy stay with us.

“The safety of our guests and our team is always our top priority, which is why we have developed a five point Stay Safe Stay Happy customer commitment charter which details enhanced levels of cleaning, employee training and new protocols to reassure guests that we have thought about all aspects of their stay.”

Meanwhile, daily room service will be dropped at the Carmelite Hotel to limit contact with guests.

Manager Elaine Beyaz said: “We have hand sanitising stations throughout the building, there are disinfectant wipes in all the lift areas and we are only allowing one person, or one social bubble, in the lift at any one time.

“Rooms wise, guests don’t have daily room service. If they are here for several nights, they will get enough towels to last them for the duration of their stay. We’re trying to reduce the amount of contact that the staff have with the guests.”

And others have had to look at innovative ways to deal with safe and sociable dining.

Meldrum House Country Hotel is launching luxury domes which guests can hire for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner.

The hotel re-opens today for the first time after closing in March.

General manager Jordan Charles said: “We’ve been working on introducing our new dome private dining concept since lockdown.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer something different for friends and family who would like a gathering in a unique setting.

“If we see high demand for the domes, we also have the space and ability to add more in the future.”

And it also appears to have been a busy time for one north-east camping site too.

Libby Thomas, who runs the Ythan Valley Campsite in Ellon, said she saw a huge rise in demand after campsites were given the green light to reopen.

She said: “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the announcement was made that campsites would be able to open.

“My inbox is full every morning. We’re taking advance bookings only so we can control the numbers.

“People are inquiring from the Central Belt, from Aberdeen, and even from our village. They just want to switch off for a day or two.”

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Last month we gave the industry the indicative reopening date of 15 July and I’m pleased we are now in a position where Scotland’s world class hotels and tourism attractions can begin to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner.

“We have worked closely with stakeholders including representative bodies and trade unions on guidance for safely restarting the sector to ensure employees are protected and visitors can have full confidence in planning their trips. Indeed, I am impressed by the strong and comprehensive action so many businesses across the country are taking as they make their preparations.

“Scotland’s tourism offer is world leading and I hope many people book staycations or even visit their local tourist attractions and restaurants as they reopen. We all have a responsibility to enjoy tourism safely so please familiarise yourself with the guidance available and make plans in advance, checking what facilities are open. Do make use of booking systems where available prior to beginning your journey and if for any reason you cannot attend, give plenty of notice before you cancel.

“It is also so important to be considerate of local communities and respect those living in the area you are visiting, particularly by avoiding busy areas.

“We have some of the best experiences in the world here in Scotland – let’s enjoy them safely and support the strong return of our tourism sector.”