North-east ‘High Street Heroes’ sought for local champion awards

Nominations are being sought for ‘High Street Heroes’ from Aberdeenshire who have shown dedication and determination to help those around them during the Covid-19 crisis.

The awards are being organised as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which encourages people to visit their local shops before using chain or online retail giants.

Members of the public are able to nominate a local person, business or organisation which they feel has made a difference during a difficult period – from helping the vulnerable to keeping town centres safe as restrictions ease.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, which has spearheaded the Scotland Loves Local campaign, said: “For all that civic-minded citizens, business owners and local organisations in our town centres have done for us, now it’s time for us to do something for them.

“Across Aberdeenshire, these are people who are at the heart of our communities. They go to remarkable lengths to support those around them – never more so than in recent months.

“Despite the challenges that they have faced, an amazing number have been at the heart of community responses, easing issues faced by their customers and neighbours, whether that be through making deliveries or even the simple act of regular phone calls to make sure that vulnerable people are well.

“Many have also contributed to ensuring our town centres are clean, safe and welcoming places to visit as lockdown restrictions have eased. We want to shine a spotlight on all that they have done.”

Nominations for the High Street Heroes Awards open today, and can be made at https://lovelocal.scot/high-street-heroes/

The nomination process will close at 5pm on Friday, September 11.