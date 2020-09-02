Drop in under fives admitted to hospital with asthma after national smoking campaign

Aberdeen researchers have found the number of children under the age of five admitted to hospital with asthma-related complaints has fallen – following a national smoking campaign.

The Take it Right Outside campaign launched in 2014 in Scotland to encourage people not to smoke inside to help protect children and other family members.

A study was carried out by staff at Aberdeen University, alongside Stirling and Glasgow universities to look at data from all hospital admissions in Scotland between 2000 and 2018 for children under 16.

Although the study did not measure asthma symptoms which did not require admission to hospital, researchers have said it was reasonable to expect that hundreds of young children may have benefited from fewer problems after the campaign.

The Aberdeen study found that between 2014 and 2018, there was a drop in hospital admissions for asthma in patients under the age of five by around 25%.

There was not the same drop in numbers of older children being admitted to hospital, which researchers said could be due to the fact they spent less time in the home and therefore did not have so much close contact with a parent who may smoke.

Professor Steve Turner, a consultant paediatrician at Aberdeen University and NHS Grampian, said the figures were encouraging.

He said: “Work done in 2012 showed that the 2006 ban on smoking in public places had led to a cut in asthma admissions in children. What this latest research does is to show that the subsequent Take it Right Outside campaign was also followed by a fall in asthma admissions for children under five. The research also shows that the 2006 ban continues to be linked to better child health.

“We believe that parents who smoke have taken on board the message of Take it Right Outside campaign and created a smoke-free bubble around their children.

“Parents who smoke often find it hard to quit but we know from other work we and others have done that they can change their smoking behaviour, e.g. smoke less, create a smoke-free house.

“This study shows there was a fall in asthma admissions among children aged under five relative to the underlying trend after TiRO was launched.

“Whilst we cannot say conclusively that one is a direct result of the other, the figures are encouraging and suggests that public health mass media campaigns that complement broader changes in legislation can make a difference.”

There has been a ban on smoking in public places in Scotland since 2006.

The number of asthma-related admissions to hospital has continued to fall generally since the implementation of the smoking ban.

The study was funded by the University of Aberdeen REF 2021 Impact Support Award Scheme.

It has been published in The Lancet Public Health.