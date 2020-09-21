Charity warns of ‘ticking time bomb’ over preventable sight loss

Concerns have been raised that Covid-19 may lead to a “ticking time bomb” of preventable sight loss if people neglect eye treatment.

Optometry Scotland and national sight loss charity RNIB Scotland have joined forces to emphasise the importance of eye health during National Eye Health Week.

Eye examinations can detect early signs of sight problems and pick up the symptoms of other serious health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Marjorie Sim, from Aberdeenshire, visited an optometrist at an Emergency Eye Treatment Centre after experiencing blurred vision then sight loss in one eye.

She was referred to hospital where she received potentially life-saving treatment for a brain aneurysm.

The 56-year-old experienced an ‘explosion in her head’ one morning in May, followed by painful headaches and sickness.

A week after the symptoms began, her vision gradually blurred in her left eye leaving her unable to see out of it.

Her GP referred her to an optometrist at Aberdeenshire’s Emergency Eye Treatment Centre who organised a video consultation with her.

Optometrist Craig McCoy noticed Marjorie’s eyelid was drooping and her eye was pointing down which can be caused by several serious conditions.

He referred her to an ophthalmologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary who arranged a CT scan and angiogram that same day, and the results revealed an aneurysm in her brain which was pressing on a nerve.

She was transferred to Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital to undergo surgery to prevent the aneurysm from bursting and is now recovering at home.

Marjorie said: “I am very thankful to the optometrist at the Emergency Eye Treatment Centre for acting so quickly.

“The situation was scary enough but the fact that we were in lockdown at the time made it extra difficult and I could have chosen to persevere at home, rather than seeking treatment.

“I’m so lucky I didn’t and it just goes to show that it’s so important to follow your instincts when it comes to your health.”

David Quigley, chairman of Optometry Scotland, said: “Community optometrists and opticians practices remain the first port of call for any eye problems and we want to reassure the public that a range of enhanced hygiene measures, including NHS-approved PPE, are in place across practices, enabling patients to seek effective care in a safe environment.

“If you have any concerns whatsoever about your eye health, or you’re due a routine eye examination, don’t delay in contacting your local optician.

“We are open and ready to help. It’s important not to turn up without an appointment so please make sure you call in advance.”