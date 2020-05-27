Aberdeen food bank cashes in on National Lottery funding

An Aberdeen foodbank has received a cash boost from The National Lottery Community Fund.

CFINE has been awarded £10,000 to allow it to continue a food delivery service to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is one of six groups in Aberdeen sharing in £46,006 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Across the country 282 groups, from charities to smaller voluntary led community projects, are receiving funding raised by National Lottery players for a range of activities.

Lisa Duthie, chief Executive of CFINE, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding from National Lottery Awards for All.

“This money will help us maintain vital support services for individuals and families facing difficulty in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond.”

Announcing today’s funding totalling £3,384,222, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland director, Neil Ritch, said: “These awards, made possible by National Lottery players, are making an amazing contribution to the nation-wide response to combat the impact of Covid-19 on local communities across Scotland.

“This funding will make a huge difference to the lives of thousands more people and highlights the vital work that is being done in communities across the country at the moment.

“It also reminds us all how important a package of tailored support can be to improve well-being and help forge a sense of belonging to a wider community again.”

