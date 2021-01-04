Progress on work to improve a north-east travel hub has been welcomed.

Phase 2 of the improvement project at Ellon park and ride is due to go out to tender and the upgrades include additional external waiting facilities with a bus-turning area created.

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen has been pursuing upgrades at the site and hopes that progress on the scheme will be made in 2021.

She said: “This long-running saga regarding the Phase 2 upgrade at the park and ride will soon be going out to tender so that the work can be undertaken.”

“Phase 2 was agreed in March 2012 and will include additional external waiting facilities and upgrade to turning circle to accommodate 15m vehicles.

“It is a shame that a number of infrastructure projects have had little or no movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic but I hope this update gives residents assurance that Phase 2 is being progressed. Let’s hope that early in 2021 we will see a marked improvement in the facilities at the park and ride, a much valued local amenity.”

Last September, Aberdeen City Council launched a new study is being carried out on a proposed bus route from the park and ride in Ellon to the Garthdee Road corridor in Aberdeen.

It focuses on active travel and public transport connections and examines both northbound and southbound schedules on the corridor to identify the benefits of the move.

Aberdeen City Council said the paper will look at several pieces of work undertaken in the area in recent years to outline the business case for the proposed connection.