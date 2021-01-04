Ellon man lauds dog-walking group Pawpalz as being his beacon of light following job loss during lockdown

An Ellon man who founded a men’s mental health group with a difference has described it as his beacon of light during lockdown.

Toby McKillop created Pawpalz, a dog-walking group for men in Aberdeenshire at the start of 2020.

The idea grew from just Mr McKillop and his dog Ebby to having seven or eight men and their dogs join him on Saturdays for walks.

The 44-year-old formed the group after realising how much his dog Ebby and walking helped him through mental health struggles.

“The idea has grown arms and legs since it started and it is something that I am really proud of.

Toby McKillop

A women’s group has also been founded.

With exciting plans to expand the service further, Mr McKillop revealed that the group has helped him through tough times in 2020, including losing his job.

‘Pawpalz was a great release for me’

He said: “Pawpalz has given me a purpose to keep operating over the last few months and I am immensely proud of how much it has grown.

“I got paid off during lockdown and it really was a kick in the teeth.

“I admit I was at a low ebb during that time but Pawpalz was a great release for me and I could focus on that, alongside finding a job.

“If you don’t have an outlet, being in your own head can be the worst place in the world to be.

“I worked as a welder and a few weeks into lockdown they paid me off, but now Pawpalz has taken over my life, which I am glad about.”

Coronavirus disruption

Coronavirus did disrupt Mr McKillop’s plans this year, including a dog show and a charity walk, which he hopes to reschedule for later this year.

Travel restrictions and health concerns have meant Pawpalz has become more localised than before but it continued as an essential service through most of lockdown.

Mr McKillop said: “I shut it down for three weeks at the start of lockdown but then I was thinking of ways in which we could still operate in a safe way.

“Mental health is an essential thing and I lobbied councillors, MSPs and the police to ask if we could still operate.

“They said yes as long as we kept it tight, small numbers and all social distancing measures adhered to.

“It was brilliant for us as it helped us socialise, I know myself I felt suicidal at being left alone in my home but it benefitted all of us.

“It provided a place for men to talk about their feelings and have a chat to other like-minded folks.”

Future Pawpalz plans

Currently, Pawpalz holds a walk on a Wednesday night and one on a Saturday afternoon.

There is also a female-led walk on a Saturday as well.

2021 could prove to be a massive year for Pawpalz as Mr McKillop has been working on a top-secret business case to make the service even more encompassing.

He said: “I’ve came up with a really exciting plan for Pawpalz which will hopefully see it become an all-encompassing service, like doggy therapy.

“I don’t think you can get ideas like this without going through stuff as when things are good and easy you get complacent.

“Who would have thought a recovering addict with a street dog could help so many people?”