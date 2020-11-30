North-east town shines bright thanks to Christmas lights trail

Residents have joined forces to light up their north-east town and bring some Christmas cheer to mark the festive season.

The Together Ellon Lights Up Trail is made up of nearly 50 homes with an array of bright seasonal illuminations on houses and in gardens.

The big switch-on, which involved households putting their lights on at exactly the same time, took place at 5pm on Saturday.

People were encouraged to stand on their doorsteps and cheer and clap.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media

It was also marked by the skirl of bagpipes with musicians playing the traditional instrument at various locations, including in the town centre.

And Primary seven pupils Mya Leone and Alicia Troup pressed the plunger to switch on the Christmas tree lights in the town centre.

The Together Ellon Lights Up Trail is also a competition with prizes being handed out for the best displays.

Santa Claus riding a motorbike, reindeer, penguins, trains, candy canes, a grotto and a beagle in a festive jumper are among the town’s festive impressive illuminations.

Out of the 45 homes taking part, 10 will be classed as winners with Mya and Alicia doing the judging. £50 each is the prize with the announcement being made on December 20.

All of the cash raised through entries for the competition goes to the town’s three primary schools with the fundraising target of £3,000.

Organisers also held an Ellon elf advent calendar drop-off last week and the Ellon Santa doorstep visit which will run throughout December.

© DCT Media

Julianna Gorska, chair of the Ellon Christmas lights committee said: “It was great to see so many households around Ellon switch on their lights at 5pm.

“Ellon has always had great community spirit and it was great to see so many people light up their homes to spread a bit of joy that will last throughout December to end such a strange year.

“Through the bookings for the elf advent calendar drop-offs, doorstep Santa visits and donations we have managed to raise more than our target amount to donate to the three Ellon primary schools which the residents of Ellon should be proud of.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the households that entered in the Together Ellon Lights Up Trail and we look forward to hearing the winners of the competition.”

The usual festive lights switch-on was cancelled by organisers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

© DCT Media

Last year, the event had a bustling craft fayre, festive market and a parade, while Prince and Princess Jack Crighton and Ella Stephen from Auchterellon School got to switch on the lights.

Julianna praised residents in Ellon for getting creative despite the pandemic and hopes people will come and see the displays for themselves.

She added: “People have got creative with their Christmas decorations with many households doing even bigger displays than previous years

“Hopefully when people are passing Ellon they will come in past to drive around the trail to see the various displays.”

For information about the Together Ellon Lights Up Trail and to view the map of the festive displays visit https://bit.ly/36gadBS