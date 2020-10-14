Ellon and District ward: Polling station arrangements for by-election

Voters casting their ballots in the Ellon and District by-election on Thursday can expect to see some changes due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Physical distancing in polling stations will be adhered to at all times.

Voters will be encouraged to wear a face-covering when casting their ballots, in line with current Scottish Government advice on places where physical distancing is more difficult, and where there is a risk of close contact with multiple people who are not members of your household.

Other measures include hand sanitising stations on entry and departure as well as within voting areas.

Plastic screens have been put up on tables where election staff are seated to help keep them safe and there will be disposable pencils for voters to use when casting their ballot.

Aberdeenshire Council’s returning officer and chief executive Jim Savege said: “Whilst there will be changes to the usual voting procedures many of the adaptations to polling stations are very much in line with what people already do when going to the shops.

“Clearly, you should not attend a polling place if you have Covid-19 symptoms or if you have been in contact with anyone with coronavirus. Voters can apply for an emergency proxy ballot ensuring that their democratic voice is heard.”

Voters can apply for an emergency proxy ballot if medical reasons or coronavirus restrictions prevent them from voting in person. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Thursday, October 15.

The polls will remain open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, October 15. A list of polling stations is available on the Aberdeenshire Council website at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/media/25659/notice-of-situation-of-polling-stations.pdf

The results of the by-election will be announced on Friday, October 16.