Ellon and District ward by-election: Meet the candidates

Voters are set to go to the polls tomorrow as parties vie for a vacant seat in a north-east council ward.

The seat in the Ellon and District ward has been empty since the SNP’s Richard Thomson was elected MP for Gordon at last year’s general election.

Five candidates are set to contest the seat for Aberdeenshire Council, from across the political spectrum, representing the major parties across the country.

A shift in the balance of power on the council is not possible at this stage, with the opposition unable to gain a majority over the administration even if they take the seat.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently ruled by a Conservative and Independent Alliance administration.

The SNP’s Anouk Kloppert, Liberal Democrat Isobel Davidson and Conservative Gillian Owen currently occupy the ward and will remain in their seats.

The candidates

Louise McAllister (SNP)

© Courtesy Louise McAllister

Home: Auchterellon

Job: I have been a humanist celebrant for some six years now; delivering wedding, funeral, vow renewal and welcoming ceremonies all over Aberdeenshire and beyond and I have enjoyed meeting and supporting people from all walks of life and down through the years and generations of families. I was previously a college lecturer at Banff and Buchan College (now known as Nescol) for some 12 years where I worked with supported students’ programmes, was a learner development tutor supporting students who were struggling, for a variety of reasons, with their courses and also taught English as a second language.

Key Issue: I think that we live in an amazing area with stunning scenery and wildlife on our doorsteps, a great town centre in Ellon and lovely people too – really the best of all worlds. Of course, there are areas that need looked at and I don’t think it’s sufficient to say there is one issue that stands above the rest. Individual residents and groups will have their own thoughts and opinions on what is particularly important to them and so I would set about visiting, listening and finding out what these points are rather than trying to impose my own agenda.

Generally speaking though, there are issues of transport; public, pedestrian and roads that always need to be looked at and, of course, facilities and businesses within the area need support and development, particularly at the moment.

Best and worst quality: I would say that I am a naturally optimistic person who is inclined to see the best in people and in situations that some may see as purely problematic. I have found that, when people come together with the intention of finding the best solution; regardless of background and political persuasion, a positive outcome is usually the result.

Message to voters: My message to the voters of Ellon and District is that I would be a willing, able and enthusiastic councillor for the area and would dedicate myself and my time to building on what we have as we look to the future of our area for generations to come.

John Crawley (CON)

© Courtesy John Crawley

Age: 62

Home: Ellon

Previous political experience: Was on school board, and through financial services company was an adviser to a number of housing associations on shared ownership mortgages. Been on community councils.

Key issue: Getting Ellon back on its feet again and getting local issues back on the table.

Best quality: Planning and thinking outside the box.

Worst quality: Taking it out on myself when things are not right even when there is nothing I can do about a situation.

Message to voters: I believe that if the people of Ellon vote me in I can be on the administration team that is heading the council to push forward the many issues that arise from a more local view. I will have more of a say being on the top table. I will work hard for the people of Ellon.

John Bennett (LAB)

© Courtesy John Bennett

Age: 27

Home: Aberdeenshire (grew up in Stonehaven)

Job: Freelance Photographer

Political Experience: First-time candidate but politically active all my life.

Key Issue in Ellon: We need to encourage young people to stay in the community. This can be done by improving the jobs market fit for young people, more attractive shops and better transport links to the surrounding area.

Best Quality: Very passionate about whatever I do and hard-working.

Worst quality: Fidgeting

Message to Voters: Ellon and the surrounding area is screaming out for a fresh perspective on things. The same few parties have been making the same decisions for too long and I think it’s time we tried something different.

Trevor Mason (LD)

© Courtesy Trevor Mason

Age: 66

Home: Ellon, Aberdeenshire where I have lived since 1984

Job: I am retired now but I have served in the Royal Air Force, worked in the oil industry in Aberdeen and the Middle East and in IT supporting customers in Tayside and to the north.

Previous political experience: I have never stood for election to local council but I have been to many council meetings and I know what I’m letting myself in for. It isn’t just the meetings it’s the various committees and all the casework. This is not going to be an easy time to join the council.

Key issue: There are a number of issues throughout Ellon and District like the road problems, environmental issues and the support for the local food producers but the main one I would see at the moment is a new health centre fit for the 21st century.

Best quality: I have only had three jobs during my career which is unusual, I always stick at the things I do and I don’t let go, in it right to the bitter end.

Worst quality: I don’t have a silver tongue, I won’t smooth talk my way out of things. I have to say things how they are, if someone asks something I don’t know, I have to say “I don’t know”.

Message to voters: Don’t vote against something you don’t believe in, vote for what you believe in. Many vote Tory to only to stop independence and many vote SNP for independence, also this is a local election about local issues and not national issues vote Liberal Democrat.

Peter Kennedy (GRE)

© Courtesy Peter Kennedy

Age: 53

Home: Aberdeen, I work in central and north Aberdeenshire, including Ellon and District

Job: Employability Officer with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership

Previous political experience: I’ve been a local council candidate on three previous occasions. I’ve been active in third sector governance for the past 25 years.

Key issue: Some of key issues in Ellon and District at the moment are:

The effects of Covid-19 and how this impacts on jobs, particularly jobs for those aged between 16 and 25 who have little or no employment experience. Aberdeenshire Council with its responsibility for economic development is in a key position to be able to influence this.

The north-east has been particularly badly affected by the downturn in the oil and gas industries. Monies could be pumped into the local economy, via small to medium-sized businesses, that promotes sustainable employment. The quality of education our young people receive is also key. We’ve seen the debacle over the SQA exams in 2020; we can’t let our young people down, they deserve the best education we can offer them. As the strategic housing authority, Aberdeenshire Council can input into the provision of good quality housing. Recently we’ve seen house prices drop by in some cases, 20% to 30%. Shelter, as a basic human need should not be subjected to the whims of the market place, everyone deserves a decent place to call home.

Good quality social care is vital to good health and well-being. With an ageing population, we need to properly finance this. Again we should tread warily about subjecting the provision of social care to the free market.

Best quality: I like to see things through, I hope I can see the bigger picture.

Worst quality: Tenacity, I like to see things through to the bitter end!

Message to voters: Now more than ever with the unprecedented challenge of Covid-19, community is what matters.

There will be a number of challenges for Aberdeenshire councillors in how to manage the budget which has been knocked off course by the pandemic. It’s a time for councillors to come together and put traditional party rivalries aside. Can they do this?

Over 5,000 jobs have been lost in Aberdeenshire due to Covid and the oil and gas downturn. We need our council to take action; to work with others to develop sustainable businesses and an economy that will create local jobs.

Our young people deserve to get a quality education; to be able to get jobs that fit their skills.

Shelter, a basic human right, has been subjected to the whims of a market that has seen negative equity in some cases. As the planning authority, Aberdeenshire Council can influence responsible development.