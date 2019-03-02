Anonymous donation is a step back in time for north-east school library

Newspapers and magazines dating as far back as 1900 have been donated to a north-east school’s library.

A tattered leather suitcase arrived on the doorstep of Kemnay Academy, carrying more than 100 newspapers which chronicle major events across the north-east and the UK.

Some of the publications include The Evening Express, The Press and Journal, The Observer, The Sunday Times, The Daily Express and The Scottish Farming News.

Network librarian Agnieszka Walicka said she received a phone call one morning from the anonymous donor looking to give the artefacts a new home.

She said: “We were handed the collection by someone who had them in their home when they bought it in the 1980s.”

The papers were found by the original owners of a house in Monymusk, but now its current occupiers are putting the home up for sale and have donated the historic publications to the academy.

Agnieszka said: “I was really excited.

“It arrived in this fantastic suitcase – which was a treasure itself and really heavy.

“I got goosebumps all over when I opened it and saw what was inside.

“There is so much detail on the papers and the headlines are all of important events.

“We have the famous King’s speech, the Queen’s wedding, her father’s funeral, papers from the Second World War, the Queen Mother’s passing.

“I know many newspapers today are digitised, but it’s very different seeing them like this.

“It’s not as powerful as holding an actual newspaper from 1939 knowing the history that’s about to happen – it’s like life’s history speaking to us.”

Among the papers in the historic haul is a copy of The Evening Express from just after the outbreak of the Second World War, with the headline from Sunday September 3 1939 reading: “Britain Now At War: Hitler Ignores Last Peace Move. Right will Prevail, Declares Premier. Evil Things We Have To Fight.”

A side article features the story of a German aerial bomb which “struck a working man’s quarter at Warsaw”.

Agnieszka said the pieces will now be archived and has so far found clippings dating as far back as 1900.

Youngsters will get the chance to read and use the publications as part of their English and history lessons.

Agieszcka said: “This will keep me pretty busy for a while, but I think it’s fantastic.

“There are numerous interesting details like the use of maps you find when you read through them.

“The kids have asked me ‘are those really old newspapers?’ because they’re in such good condition.”