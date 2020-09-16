Elgin town centre car park to close for three days for works

A busy Moray town centre car park will close for three days next week.

The St Giles Centre multi-storey car park in Elgin will be shut Monday to Wednesday for essential maintenance works.

The entrance/exit sliding gate mechanism is being replaced for safety and security reasons.

In addition, while the car park is closed Moray Council will carry out surface repairs on some of the ramps.

The car park needs to be closed to ensure the safety of staff.

This work could not be undertaken during lockdown as critical services were prioritised in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Alternative parking, including disabled parking provision can be found here.