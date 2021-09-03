Elgin to push for city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022

Elgin could be awarded city status by the Queen next year as part of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Local authorities across the country can apply for the civic honours competition, and Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter has given Elgin’s bid his backing.

If agreed by other councillors, Moray’s capital will be in the running.

Those supporting the bid believe it will bring financial benefit to the whole region, and end years of speculation on Elgin’s identity.

There has been confusion for generations over the town’s standing with many businesses as well as the local football club using city in their title.

Despite this, it is not officially recognised as one.

City status has ‘the potential to open doors’ for Elgin

Councillor Leadbitter has asked Moray Council’s chief executive Roddy Burns to prepare a report for elected members to consider.

He said: “I have raised this provisionally with other councillors and from discussions so far there is broad support for this which I’m very pleased about.

“Gaining city status has the potential to open doors and allow us to draw down funding that would support economic and community development both in Elgin and across Moray.”

Elgin Community Council is supporting the bid and has been pushing to upgrade the town’s standing for some time.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I believe city status will be beneficial for tourism, business and the people who live and work here.

“If you look at the towns including Inverness that have gained this, they’ve gone from strength to strength.

“Elgin is the biggest town in Moray and there is a huge amount of heritage and history here.

“If this is granted it will give people even more pride in Elgin, and it will put to bed any doubt over its city status.”

Previously bids were sought for the monarch’s golden jubilee in 2002 and diamond anniversary in 2012, which proved successful for Stirling and Perth respectively.

Inverness became a city in a similar contest in 2000.

Elgin South councillor John Divers believes major developments on the outskirts of the town will help the application.

He said: “City status can lead to more finances and that can only be good for Elgin and good for Moray.

“With the way the area is growing I think it’s high time that Moray’s capital should become a city. It’s been an awful long time coming.”

What’s the best way to showcase Elgin’s city credentials?

A successful bid will have to highlight the distinctive identity of Elgin including its culture, heritage, history, traditions, royal connections and any communities or residents who have made a significant contribution to the area.

Up to 50 photographs of landmarks in what could become the city centre will be included along with a map showing parks, tourist attractions, leisure and entertainment venues as well as the main tourist routes.

Information on population, sport centres and shopping areas will also form part of the bid.

Any local authority in the United Kingdom, a crown dependency or overseas territory can enter a city status application.

There is also a parallel competition for existing UK cities to apply for a lord mayor or provost position.

Applications need to be submitted to the Cabinet Office by 4pm on December 8.