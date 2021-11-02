Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Elgin level crossing disruption due to continue for another week

By David Mackay
02/11/2021, 6:50 pm
Network Rail has reported a fault with the Elgin level crossing barriers. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Disruption at the railway level crossing in Elgin is due to continue for another week.

A fault with the barriers has caused diversions for motorists for the last two weeks.

Now Moray Council has confirmed the disruption will continue until at least next week with Monday, November 8 the latest estimate for the fix.

The local authority has reported that a Network Rail fault with the barriers is the cause of the closures.

It means Network Rail crews have been manually opening and closing the gates daily between 8am and 7pm.

The barriers are remaining closed during the night with The Wards shut for traffic during that time.

📢 UPDATE: this overnight closure will remain in place until next Monday (8 November). Network Rail will update us when the part arrives and the closure can be lifted.

Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Motorists have been advised to use the railway bridge at the Laichmoray roundabout during the closure.

Moray Council has posted on social media: “Network Rail will update us when the part arrives and the closure can be lifted.”

The level crossing gates were previously run by locally-based crews until the signal box in Elgin was demolished in October 2017 as part of an upgrade to the railway.

Personnel in Inverness now normally control the level crossing while observing the site on cameras.

Moray Council has warned that the temporary measures mean drivers can expect delays in the area during the next week.