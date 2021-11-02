Elgin level crossing disruption due to continue for another week

Disruption at the railway level crossing in Elgin is due to continue for another week.

A fault with the barriers has caused diversions for motorists for the last two weeks.

Now Moray Council has confirmed the disruption will continue until at least next week with Monday, November 8 the latest estimate for the fix.

The local authority has reported that a Network Rail fault with the barriers is the cause of the closures.

It means Network Rail crews have been manually opening and closing the gates daily between 8am and 7pm.

The barriers are remaining closed during the night with The Wards shut for traffic during that time.

📢 UPDATE: this overnight closure will remain in place until next Monday (8 November). Network Rail will update us when the part arrives and the closure can be lifted. Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Motorists have been advised to use the railway bridge at the Laichmoray roundabout during the closure.

Moray Council has posted on social media: “Network Rail will update us when the part arrives and the closure can be lifted.”

The level crossing gates were previously run by locally-based crews until the signal box in Elgin was demolished in October 2017 as part of an upgrade to the railway.

Personnel in Inverness now normally control the level crossing while observing the site on cameras.

Moray Council has warned that the temporary measures mean drivers can expect delays in the area during the next week.