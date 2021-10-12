Elgin Highland Games still preparing for 2022 return after 18-year absence

Campaigners are still preparing for a return of the Elgin Highland Games despite the Covid pandemic derailing initial plans.

It had been hoped the annual event would return in 2020 – having last been held in 2004.

Organisers were forced to cancel the games due to the spread of coronavirus, which has decimated Scotland’s summer calendar for two years.

Some small hopes lingered that some form of event could be staged in 2021 before they were quickly extinguished.

Can you help bring back Elgin Highland Games?

However, organisers have stressed the games are still due to return in July 2022 while an appeal has been issued for volunteers to help.

Grahame Cornes, chairman of the organising committee, stressed the group was still eager to revive the traditional event in Elgin.

He said: “Two years on, we’re hoping it’ll be able to come together now.

“Like everything else, it’s pretty much stood still during that time.

“There was a little glimmer of hope for this year but it was short-lived so we held off.

“It’s a brand new event, although it’s been held in the past, so that’s why we have to be a bit more cautious – we don’t have the back-up financially from previous events, so it was too much of a gamble this year.”

The organising committee is now putting together a crew to help run the event with talks due to take place later this month for interested parties.

Mr Cornes added: “We just want to hear from people who want to make themselves known to us, whether they want to join the committee or just help nearer the time.”

The meeting will be held in the Cottar Hoose in Elgin on Thursday, October 21 at 7pm.