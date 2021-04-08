Gull control measures in Elgin are poised to be expanded after a clearance trial to curb the nuisance of the birds proved successful.

A project to remove nests and eggs from homes was launched by Moray Council in 2019 following rising noise and mess complaints from residents – with some also pinching food out of supermarket shopping trollies.

Even lasers have been deployed in the fight against the birds in the town centre and retail parks to encourage them to settle elsewhere.

Gull clearance work to include Elgin schools and cemetery

Now the pilot project of roof clearances will be extended to include the town centre, New Elgin, Ashgrove, Pinefield, Kingsmills and Lesmurdie areas.

The clearance work, which is being funded by the Elgin Common Good Fund and run by contractor Specialist Vermin Control, will run until the end of the gull nesting season in July.

Council tenants and private homeowners will be included in the scheme to ensure maximum coverage with some schools and the Linkwood Road cemetery also due to be targeted.

Moray Mcleod, the council’s acting head of housing and property, said: “The first year trial of this gull control programme in the centre of Elgin was successful, with a reduction in the number of young gulls, so we know it works.

“This year, the programme will be widened to other areas within Elgin and we expect to see marked benefits for residents and users of other non-domestic public facilities.

“It can take up to four or five years for the full benefits to be recognised due to natural behaviours of the gull population.”

Residents who want to notify Moray Council about gulls on roofs should call 07564 768581, which is a dedicated number for the contractor, or e-mail elgingulls@moray.gov.uk