Elgin Golf Club fairway damaged by pick-up truck in late night attack

Muddy tyre tracks have been dug into fairways at Elgin Golf Club after a vandalism attack.

Greenkeepers at the Moray course discovered the damage on Sunday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 10pm on Saturday and 5.30am on Sunday.

Greenkeepers suspect a pick-up truck was used by the vandal, which also damaged the green on the third hole.

However, a social media post from the club said the off-road driver appeared to have “made an unusual effort” to stay off the greens.

The vehicle had driven over most of the course but the majority of the damage was contained to the fairway on the tenth.

The tyre marks left deep grooves in the normally manicured grass of the course.

The pick-up was was spotted on the scene by an eyewitness at around 11.55pm so police are encouraging anyone in the area at that time to come forward with any information.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of vandalism to the fairways at Elgin Golf Club on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1372 of 10 October.”