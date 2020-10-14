Elgin children’s clothes shop to shut town centre premises this month due to a lack of footfall

A children’s clothes shop will shut down their premises in Elgin.

TooCute Childrenswear will close their doors for the final time on Friday, October 30.

The shop opened at 25 High Street due to its success in Buckie.

However, due to a “rollercoaster of a year, the owners have now decided to close down the Elgin branch.

In a statement online, they said: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year, and to say this is devastating, is an understatement.

“I feel I have given it my all and there is not much more I can do, it’s outwith my control.

“The world right now is on its knees and every small independent business is down with it.

“It could be the location, it could be Elgin High street, it could be due to the Covid pandemic, or Elgin simply might not be the right place for us, who knows, but we tried.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who came through our door and supported us in any way.”

The main TooCute store in Buckie will remain open.

The team behind the shop urged customers to shop local, warning if they do not use high street businesses they will be lost.