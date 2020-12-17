Elf school to adopt distance learning as Covid cancels classes

An “elf school” is adopting a distance learning model, after Covid-19 forced it to cancel its classes in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The elf school had been running classes for children to joining the ranks of Santa’s helpers and then graduate as a fully-fledged elf.

But the workshops, organised by the Trinity Centre and charity We Too, have been forced to stop due to Aberdeen moving to tier three coronavirus restrictions.

However, in a bid to avoid disappointing the youngsters taking part, the centre and We Too are contacting all the booking for the final weekend and offering them the option to take up a distance learning approach.

The idea would see children picking up their school activity packs at the unit in the Trinity Centre and completing their elf education at home.

Refunds are also available for anyone unable to collect their elf school packs, with members of the team at the school to assist between 11am and 6pm on Friday and 10am and noon on Saturday. People can also email events@wetoo.org.uk

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said she and her team are very disappointed that the elf school is unable to continue for the final weekend.