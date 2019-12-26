Elena brings Christmas Day joy to north-east couple

A north-east mum and dad are celebrating the arrival of a very special Christmas present at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Little Elena was born at 1am yesterday, and proud parents Neil Moir, 37, and his wife Jodie Moir, 29, said they couldn’t be more delighted with their special delivery.

The little miracle was born happy and healthy, weighing 8lb 11.25oz.

Her beaming father said the family hope to celebrate by taking their new daughter to a first Christmas lunch at her grandfather’s home near Kintore.

Elena’s mum, a leasing agent at Peterkins real estate agency in Inverurie, told The Press and Journal: “She’s been amazing so far and has slept almost all the way through, so fingers crossed that will continue.”

Elena will be joining her big brother, 18-month-old Finn, at the family’s home in Insch.

Mrs Moir added: “We’ve got a boy, so having one of each is going to be amazing.”

As with all babies born on Christmas Day at the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, young Elena was given a special knitted Santa hat to wear as a memento of her arrival on December 25.

Her dad said the festive birth was a total surprise.

Mr Moir, manager of GPH Builder’s Merchants in Westhill, said: “The due date was tomorrow, so we weren’t expecting it.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, little Oliver Crispim made an appearance at 1.35am, to the joy of mother Ana Crispim and Zbigniew Kazimerczuk.

Oliver was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, weighing 9lb 7oz.

Both parents, who live in Edinburgh city centre, are said to be “delighted” by Oliver’s arrival.

New Ayrshire lass Ayda Nicola May Blackwood pipped Oliver to the post, being born almost an hour before at 12.43am to mother Lynsey Rooney and father John Blackwood, both from Ayr, at Ayrshire Maternity Unit, tipping the scales at 7lb 2oz.

In Tayside, Jacob Alexander Clark entered the world at the home of his parents Kevin Clark and Louise Fairweather in St Cyrus.

Jacob was born at 1.13am yesterday – three days before his due date – weighing in at 8lbs 6oz.

Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital welcomed two yuletide arrivals, just seven minutes apart.

Glasgow resident Nicole Flannigan gave birth to her little one, Harry, who nurses said weighed 8lbs 8oz at 5.15am in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Craig McCulloch, of Eaglesham, were introduced to their little boy at 5.22am, and are taking some time to decide his name. He weighed 6lbs 9oz.

Grangemouth native Lisa O’Donnell gave birth at 4.52am in Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, and is also taking her time to name her daughter, who weighed 8lb 5oz.