Electronics and jewellery stolen from north-east properties

Police are appealing for information after two homes were broken into in a north-east village.

The thefts occurred in the Meikle Wartle, Inverurie area between 8am and 4.10pm on October 27.

Two homes were broken into where “electronic and jewellery items” were taken.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen, from the proactive CID in Aberdeen, said: “There are positive lines of inquiry potentially linking these incidents.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have been in these areas during these times, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact police.

“We are keen to trace the driver of a red Honda Civic in the vicinity during those times.

“We are particularly interested if anyone was in or passing the Colpy Road area, across from the Drum of Wartle fuel station between 12.45pm and 1.20pm.

“I would like to also remind people to remain vigilant regarding property security, and ensure any private CCTV/security lighting is in good working order.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, citing reference PS-20201027-1435.