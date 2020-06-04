Electrical giant reopens Aberdeen store for click and collect today

An electrical giant has reopened one of its Aberdeen stores today.

Currys/PC World in Berryden will be open for customers for zero-contact order and collect services.

It is one of 32 sites opening today across the UK. Around 20 stores have already reopened.

Customers can purchase orders online and then pick them up in-store within an hour, depending on stock availability.

Mark Allsop, chief operating officer at Dixons Carphone, said: “On May 22nd we opened 20 stores to operate a zero-contact order and collect service, this has gone extremely well and we are pleased to announce that we will be extending the service to 32 further stores nationwide as of today.

“With a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from our store colleagues, we are happy and confident that we’re providing both customers and colleagues a safe environment as we roll-out this service further.

“The drive-thru order and collect service is a zero-contact way customers can purchase items online and collect them from their chosen local store, with pickup availability ranging from an hour after purchase to the next day depending on stock.

“Once customers have placed an order, they will receive an email to say the item is ready to be collected safely.

“Over the last two weeks we have seen over 24,000 items purchased and collected from the 20 stores safely, with top performing products including, small screen TVs, home audio, laptops, printers and scanners, consoles and PC gaming hardware.

“The average wait time has been less than 5 minutes.

“Customer and colleague safety continues to be our highest priority. At the stores we have implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to ensure that colleagues feel comfortable in coming back to work and our customers feel safe to visit us.”

More details on order and collect, and a full store list can be found here: currys.co.uk/covid19

