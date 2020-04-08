Electric bikes used to deliver food parcels to Aberdeen residents

New electric cargo bikes are being used to help get food parcels out to Aberdeen residents.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), which aims to improve health and wellbeing and tackles poverty, is using the new equipment to deliver essential food parcels in the city.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities to help the vulnerable in the north-east during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access goods.

Although CFINE has had to shut its doors due to the outbreak, it is maintaining a contact-free emergency food delivery service for those who are self-isolating, as well as for individuals and families who are struggling during this time.

With the help of more than 100 dedicated volunteers, partners and donors, the charity began using the electric cargo bikes yesterday.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE, said: “We are delighted to announce that our electric cargo bikes are joining the fight against hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“CFINE is committed to tackling poverty and our services have never been more needed than they are now.

“Our volunteers and staff are working tirelessly to make sure no one goes hungry at these difficult times. The adapted emergency food provision has proven a safe and efficient way to help those who need it the most.

“We would like to express our appreciation to our volunteers, partners, donors and funders for their continued support – without which we would be unable to meet the demands on our services at this time.”

The equipment is part of a wider project called Vegaroonitoon, which is being supported by the Transport for Scotland Energy Saving Trust Ebike Grant Fund, which aims to increase access to fresh food and emergency parcels.

Under normal circumstances the bikes are used for smaller fruit and vegetable deliveries to households or companies.

All four charities are appealing for items such as tinned meals, rice, pasta, cleaning products, soap, washing powder and toilet roll, which will allow them to provide basic necessities to those struggling in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)