Electric bike worth more than £1,000 stolen from Aberdeen garage

An appeal has been launched after a high-value electric bike was stolen from a locked garage in Aberdeen.

The Trek Powerfly 5 electric bike, valued at more than £1,000, was taken from a garage in the North Deeside Road area of Peterculter at some point between 7pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

The grey and blue gents bike has a handle bar mount designed to raise the height of the handlebars.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number CF0117010519.