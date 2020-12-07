Electric bike allows Aberdeen charity to push on with fight against poverty

A donation from one of Aberdeen’s oldest institutions to a leading city charity six months ago is bearing fruit.

Aberdeen Harbour Board, which was established in 1136, gave Community Food Initiative North East (CFINE) £13,000 in June.

The Poynernook Road-based charity used the cash to buy an electric cargo bike which has helped the delivery of vital food supplies in and around the city.

Now bosses at CFINE have revealed the impact the three-wheeled machine has made since the summer.

The Aberdeen Harbour Board Ebike has made the delivery of 1,250 additional emergency food parcels possible, equating to 15 tonnes of produce, to vulnerable individuals and families. Additionally, the Ebike has been used to deliver sanitary products.

Fiona Rae, deputy CEO of CFINE, said the bicycle was an important addition for the charity as they try to lend a helping hand to people across the Granite City.

She said: “Aberdeen Harbour’s electric bike has played a vital role in helping our volunteers reach the people who were most in need of our help during the pandemic.

“Many of those who rely on us have health and mobility issues which means they cannot come in person to our premises to collect parcels. Instead, we had to go to them and our electric bike helped us do that in Torry, Cove and Kincorth.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Knowing that we have helped make a difference is truly humbling. This year has been incredibly challenging for charitable organisations like CFINE because they can only continue doing their great work in our communities if they have the means to do so safely.

“We hope that this donation which was made through our Community Action Fund will continue to help families and individuals receive vital supplies while helping CFINE reduce its carbon footprint.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, CFINE reported that demand for emergency food tripled and since March, the charity has delivered over 52,000 emergency parcels to people in need.

CFINE was established in 1997 and it was initially based at Aberdeen Foyer’s base on Marywell Street.

It moved into its current premises on Poynernook Road in 2005 and after starting with three part-time members of staff it has 29 people working for the charity.

CFINE is dedicated to helping people in Aberdeen and regularly delivers food parcels and sanitary products across the city.

Aberdeen Harbour was established 884 years ago by King David I of Scotland and, according to the Guinness Book of Business Records, is the oldest existing business in Britain.