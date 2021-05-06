Election Day: Aberdeen councillor bitten by dog while putting SNP leaflet through letterbox

Early morning leafleting ended in a trip to hospital for an Aberdeen councillor after he was bitten by a dog.

Councillor Alex McLellan was out campaigning for the SNP in Tillydrone this morning when he was injured as he put pamphlets through a letterbox.

The dog, thought to be a German Shepherd, left the activist covered in “quite a lot” of blood and in need of treatment at accident and emergency.

Speaking after the wound was stitched up, he told us how disappointed he was to be sidelined for several hours on the most important date on the political calendar.

He said: “This is not something I have ever encountered before – and no one in the Aberdeen SNP seems to have either.

“As someone who would be doing a 7am until 9pm out on the doors on election day for Kevin Stewart and the Aberdeen effort, as I have in recent years, it is a blow to personally not be as involved.

“There is a feeling of knowing all my friends and colleagues are out there doing as much as they can, racking up thousands of steps and delivering as many leaflets as possible to ensure a large SNP vote.

“It’s disappointing to not be able to do that and hopefully I can assist them in any way I can, as the finger allows.”

But shortly after 1.30pm, a bandaged-up Mr McLellan returned to campaigning.

Setting off on their rounds of Tillydrone at around 7am, Mr McLellan managed only 45 minutes before he needed to be rushed to hospital by one of his team.

Aberdeen’s problem dogs leave posties ‘intimidated’

Only last week, we told of postal workers temporarily halting deliveries in another part of the city due to concern caused by “intimidating dogs”.

Royal Mail has since returned to Thistle Court, off Rose Street, after police and the council got involved.

Mr McLellan said a fellow SNP member had contacted him on Twitter, claiming to have been in hospital for two days having suffered a dog attack while campaigning in Renfrewshire.

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor said it “definitely” left him with a better understanding of the dangers posties and delivery drivers faced on a daily basis.

And he thanked those working at A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, as well as several people in the street, who came to his aid.

He added: “I was seen pretty swiftly. I got there at about 8am and was out within an hour and a half.

“It was really good. But this has been a real shock, it is not something you would expect.

“I would also like to thank neighbours who gave me water and wet wipes to clean some of the blood off, it was really kind.”

Owner’s anger over dangerous dog claims

However, the dog’s owner got in contact with us to complain our reporting made the incident out to be “much worse than it is”.

The woman – who refused to give her name – said: “I’m not denying he was bitten but it’s not possible he did not see such a large dog through a plain glass door.

“I have had the dog for four years without any problem, the postman manages every day without issue.

“It’s impossible he was so close to push a letter through the letterbox and not see it through the glass door or hear it barking.

“He pushed his hand through the door so far that yes, the dog has bitten him.

“He even apologised for upsetting my dog.”

Mr McLellan has since clarified he has now contacted the police about the incident.

Full detail on Aberdeen Central on election day

Kevin Stewart, mentioned in this article, is running for re-election in Aberdeen Central.

He faces competition for the seat from Labour’s Barry Black, Conservative council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, Liberal Democrat Desmond Bouse and Guy Ingerson of the Greens.