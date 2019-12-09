Election 2019: Meet the Angus candidates

Angus is a constituency which has had a long relationship with the SNP, having been held by the party since its creation in 1997.
But this was all to change with the election of Conservative MP Kirstene Hair, who took the seat from the SNP in 2015 with a majority of more than 2,000.
Voters in the constituency voted overwhelmingly in 2014 to remain as part of the UK but had a higher proportion than the Scottish national average of voters who wanted to leave the EU at 45%, so constitutional issues are expected to rear their heads once more.
SNP candidate David Doogan claims the vote will be “extremely close” between himself and Ms Hair, who is standing again, adding that an election has “never been more important”.
But the Conservative candidate has again put the union front and centre of her campaign and is hoping it will bear fruit, as it did in 2017.
The Candidates
Monique Miller
Party: Scottish Labour
Age: 21
Home: Perth
Job: Student and agency worker
Previous political experience: Scottish representative for Perth CLP
Key issue: Eradicating homelessness from society, once and for all
What is your best quality? Understanding
What is your worst quality? Too caring
Message to voters: Other parties will tell you that it is a two-horse race in Angus between the Conservatives and the SNP. I say that every vote matters, and every vote counts
Dave Doogan
Party: SNP
Age: 46
Home: Perth
Job: Councillor/aircraft engineer
Previous political experience: Senior SNP councillor for eight years
Key issue: To make sure we have a competent and capable MP
What is your best quality? My commitment to improving the outcomes for my constituents
What is your worst quality? Time-keeping
Message to voters: The future of our country is hanging in the balance and a vote for the SNP will ensure a future based on opportunity and fairness
Ben Lawrie
Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats
Age: 24
Home: Dundee
Job: Peer worker for a mental health charity and Angus councillor
Previous political experience: Angus councillor since 2017
Key issue: Stopping Brexit and transforming mental health services
What is your best quality? Listening to different opinions
What is your worst quality? Rubbish patter
Message to voters: My own experiences with depression showed me how hard it can be to find support for mental health. Waiting times are huge because services are underfunded and understaffed. I want to change that
Kirstene Hair
Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Age: 30
Home: Brechin
Job: MP for Angus, 2017-19
Previous political experience: PPS to David Mundell, Scottish secretary
Key issue: The union. I will continue to tirelessly oppose a further divisive referendum on Scottish independence
What is your best quality? Delivering on the promises I made in the 2017 general election campaign, including securing the long-term future of RM Condor base
What is your worst quality? I struggle to switch off
Message to voters: I am the only local candidate standing for this constituency. I will continue to work hard for our area while ensuring we stand firm against independence