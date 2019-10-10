Elderly woman injured in Aberdeen sheltered housing blaze

An elderly woman has been injured in a fire at an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex.

Emergency crews were sent to Bede House Court on St Machar Drive at 2.38pm after a fire in the kitchen area at the premises.

Two units were sent to the scene from the Central station.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “An elderly female was suffering from smoke inhalation and a cut on her head.”

She added the fire was extinguished by “removal from the heat source”.

The stop message was received at 2.56pm.