Aberdeen pensioner forced to hand over thousands of pounds in ‘traumatising’ extortion

An elderly woman has been forced to hand over thousands of pounds after being a victim of “ongoing harassment” in Aberdeen.

Police are investigating after the pensioner was reportedly approached by a woman asking for money at the junction of Summerfield Terrace and King Street.

On several occasions between Wednesday June 17 and Tuesday July 7, she was taken to an ATM at the junction of Urquhart Road and King Street.

When there, she was hounded into withdrawing cash and handing it over.

The victim is believed to have withdrawn up to a mid-four-figure sum during this period of coercion.

The female suspect is described as white, in her late 20s and gaunt with long brown hair which is sometimes worn in a pony-tail.

She usually wears casual clothing.

PC Louise Calder, of Queen Street Police Office, said: “This has been a traumatising experience for the elderly woman who was subjected to ongoing harassment from the suspect. She is being supported by her family and our officers.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the King Street area between these dates and witnessed an elderly woman being approached by or withdrawing money whilst next to a woman matching the suspect’s description to get in touch.

“Have you been approached by a woman in the city centre matching this description asking for money? If so, we would also like to hear from you.

“We want to make sure that the people in our communities are kept safe and informed and I would urge you to speak to elderly or vulnerable family and friends to advise them of these types of incidents and reduce the likelihood of them becoming a victim.

“Anyone with information in connection with this is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference CF0149680720. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”