EXCLUSIVE: Body of elderly woman lay in Aberdeen house for years

The body of an elderly woman found in an Aberdeen home had been there for years, the Evening Express can reveal today.
Police have launched an investigation after the woman was found dead at a house in Cove.
It’s understood the woman had been dead for several years and the discovery was made when she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
