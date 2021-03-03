Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Body of elderly woman lay in Aberdeen house for years

by Karen Roberts and Jamie Hall
03/03/2021, 8:00 am Updated: 03/03/2021, 9:07 am
© Kenny Elrick/DCT MediaA policeman stands guard outside the property on Allison Close in Cove.
The body of an elderly woman found in an Aberdeen home had been there for years, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Police have launched an investigation after the woman was found dead at a house in Cove.

It’s understood the woman had been dead for several years and the discovery was made when she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

