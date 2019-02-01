Elderly couple treated after car leaves north-east road

An elderly couple have been treated for injuries after their car left the road.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at around 3.50pm on the Forgue Road, near Rothienorman.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene, from Oldmeldrum and Inverurie, but were not needed after the car slid down an embankment.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our appliances were not needed due to the car having slipped down an embankment.

“An elderly male and elderly female were treated at the scene by paramedics.”