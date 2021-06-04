Eight people charged after 30 stolen bikes recovered

Seven men and one woman have been charged in connection with the theft of bicycles in the north-east.

A long-running initiative involving dedicated north-east division officers has led to the recovery of 30 stolen bicycles.

Operation Armour was created to prevent and detect bike thefts in Aberdeen.

Seven men and one woman have been charged in connection with offences involving the stolen bicycles.

All eight involved in the thefts, who are aged between 48 and 18, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Reports are also being submitted concerning drug offences.

Inspector Craig Feroz of Seaton police station said: “We know that bicycle thefts have a considerable impact on victims and they are often linked to wider criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“Bicycles are important possessions to many members of our community, and being a victim of this crime can not only be negative financially but also extremely detrimental to their health and wellbeing.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our work under Operation Armour, and it will continue throughout the summer to reduce this type of crimes.”

There are still a number of bicycles which have been recovered but not claimed. Insp Feroz is encouraging anyone who believes one of the bicycles may be theirs to get in touch.

The police are continuing to seek information the public may have on the theft of bicycles, and people selling or storing stolen bikes.

Those with information are urged to contact police on 101.