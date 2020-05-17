Eight new Covid-19 cases across north-east

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the Grampian region, bringing the total to 1,189.

The latest statistics revealed today by the Scottish Government show a rise of eight in the number of cases in the area compared to yesterday.

And the figures also show 89 people in hospital confirmed as having the virus, with five people in intensive care either confirmed or suspected to be suffering from Covid-19.

Across Scotland a total of 2,103 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died, up from 2,094 yesterday.