Eight new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 146

The north-east has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,978.

Across Scotland there have been 146 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 637,461 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 615,918 being confirmed negative while 21,543 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 256 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,255 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,496.