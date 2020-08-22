Eight new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 123

The north-east has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,891.

Across Scotland there have been 123 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 relayed deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 123, 78 are in the NHS Tayside area where incident management teams are working to contain an outbreak that originated at the 2 Sisters food processing plant.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to comment on the spike in cases.

She wrote: “123 new positive Covid cases today is of course of concern.

“However, it also needs some context – 78 of them are in Tayside where we’re dealing with the outbreak at the 2 Sisters food processing plant.

“Important that all workers and household contacts follow advice to isolate.”

A total of 461,167 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 441,439 being confirmed negative while 19,728 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 246 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,206 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,492.