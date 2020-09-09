Eight new coronavirus cases detected in north-east

The north-east has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,991.

Across Scotland, there have been 159 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 653,440 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 631,562 being confirmed negative while 21,878 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 274 patients were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,259 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,499.